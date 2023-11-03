Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 3 (ANI): As part of the Exercise Poorvi Akash being done by the Eastern Air Command (EAC) today, round-the-clock operational, maintenance and other critical activities were undertaken across the entire command, Indian Air Force said in an official statement.

Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force is conducting its annual Command level exercise - Ex Poorvi Akash from October 30 to November 5.

On Wednesday as part of the exercise the Indian Air force carried out a variety of Operational, Maintenance and Administrative activities conducted to check preparedness and carry out realistic training. The indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) is also participating in the exercise.

During the exercise the indigenous LCH Prachand landed at a high elevation ALG on one of its first such deployments, carrying out joint training with ground forces, alongside a variety of other combat platforms and systems participating in the exercise.

Earlier, in continuation with his ongoing visit, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited various forward area locations in the North East where he interacted with air warriors, complimenting them for their operational preparedness.

IAF deployments that the Air Force Chief visited include those at Farkawn, Mechuka, Pasighat, Tuting and Ziro. During these visits, he was also briefed about the op deployment of the detachments in the ongoing Ex Poorvi Akash.

The exercise comprises the application of Air Power in all its roles. The exercise also comprises joint operations with Eastern Command (EC) of Indian Army in the challenging mountainous terrain, added the statement.

It involves activation of the entire Eastern Sector and IAF Garuds is participating in special missions along with the Special Forces (SF) of the Indian Airforce.

Air Defence assets of IA and IAF have been deployed to simulate realistic battle scenarios. All major fleets of IAF are participating in the exercise along with special mission aircraft, read the statement further. (ANI)

