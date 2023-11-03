Serchhip, November 3: Mizoram, with its diverse political landscape, is gearing up for another round of Assembly elections on November 7, 2023. Among the many intriguing contests across the state, the battle in the Serchhip constituency promises to be a standout. The state's ruling party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has put forward a formidable contender in the form of J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, a seasoned journalist turned political newcomer, to challenge the Zoram Nationalist Party's (ZNP) stalwart leader, Lalduhoma.

As the political landscape heats up, the dynamics of this crucial battle in Serchhip have gained attention, with each candidate striving to sway the electorate in their favour. Aizawl East 1 Election 2023: Congress Fields Lalsanglura Ralte Against MNF's Zoramthanga in Mizoram Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Candidates for Serchhip Election 2023

Lalduhoma (ZNP):

Lalduhoma, the former Indian Police Service officer and the President of the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) is the current Chief Ministerial candidate of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). His political journey has been marked by twists and turns, including disqualification as an MLA due to an anti-defection law violation. Nevertheless, Lalduhoma remains a significant political figure in Mizoram. His re-election in a by-election in 2021 speaks volumes about his enduring popularity. Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: 5,306 Votes Cast Through Home Voting and Postal Ballots in State.

J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng (MNF):

J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, the 43-year-old MNF nominee, brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience as a former renowned journalist in the state. Although new to the political arena, Vanchhawng's deep understanding of local issues and extensive connections have positioned him as a strong contender, promising a spirited challenge to the seasoned political prowess of Lalduhoma.

R Vanlaltluanga (Congress):

The Congress has fielded R Vanlaltluanga, who originally hails from Thenzawl within the Serchhip constituency. Vanlaltluanga had a previous attempt at an assembly seat in 2013 on a Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) ticket. His candidacy for Congress ticket adds an exciting twist to the electoral landscape in Serchhip.

Election Schedule

The stage is set for the high-stakes battle in Serchhip as Mizoram braces itself for the Assembly elections scheduled for November 7, with the subsequent counting on December 3. As the campaign fervour grips the state, the candidates are leaving no stone unturned to sway the electorate in their favour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).