New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Indian airlines have cancelled their flights to and from various cities, including Jammu and Srinagar, amid airspace restrictions in the wake of Indian armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, the airline has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till noon.

"Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in a post on X.

According to SpiceJet, due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice.

"Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted," the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo said that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohamad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

