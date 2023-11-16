Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], November 16 (ANI): Troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army with the assistance from Border Roads Organisation completed the Bailey bridge over Teesta River at Chungthang in Sikkim.

This has finally connected the flood affected areas of North Sikkim with the mainland that was cut off since the night of 03 Oct 23. The bridge will now pave the way for seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to these flood affected areas.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies in Five Assembly Segments on November 17.

The 200 feet Bailey bridge is an engineering marvel in itself as it is the longest and heaviest single span Bailey bridge that can be launched. Working round the clock, the BRO initially constructed the concrete abutments followed by the bridge construction by Trishakti Sappers that took around five days. The bridge was inaugurated by Mr Samdup Lepcha, Honourable Minister of Roads and Bridges, Government of Sikkim in presence of officials of Indian Army, BRO and Civil Administration.

We will celebrate but not before ensuring light for the homes affected during the Sikkim Floods. While the World around celebrates, troops of #TrishaktiCorps continue to #RebuildAndReconstruct. Another Bailey Bridge over Teesta being constructed by the Engineers of #IndianArmy along with BRO to reconnect areas cut off during #GLOF. The launch operations commenced on 10th Nov. Showcasing Indian Army's motto of 'Service Before Self' & professionalism, the troops are working 24/7. The construction of the 200 feet long bridge will be completed soon" the Trishakti Corps said in its post on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Hit by Heavy Vehicle on Busy Road in Lucknow, Dies.

Engineer Troops of the Trishakti Corps and BRO along with several heavy Earth Moving plants were employed for this bridging operation. The Indian Army has proved yet again that it is committed in nation building and always stands headstrong with the people of the country in their hour of need.

Earlier on November 9, the Trishakti Corps and officials from Telecom Company Airtel restored communication networks in the Lachen Valley of Sikkim

"Joint team of Signallers of #TrishaktiCorps and #Airtel worked relentlessly, laying OFC through jungles, defying mountains and steep river beds to lay new OFC from Chungthang to Chatten along the foot track to restore communication in Lachen Valley on 08 Nov 2023. Airtel voice services and 4G internet have brought a respite to the civilians and administration involved in relief and restoration work in flood affected areas of Lachen Valley" the Trishakti Corps said in its post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)