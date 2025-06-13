Majuli (Assam) [India], June 13 (ANI): Majuli, the world's largest river island, has faced massive devastation following floods in recent years due to rising water in the Brahmaputra and Subansiri rivers, according to a statement from PRO Defence.

Owing to the current flood situation in Assam, the Indian Army's Spear Corps has shown devotion and commitment to HADR operations and, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Administration, conducted a joint Jal Rahat exercise in the island district.

The aim of this exercise was to improve coordination and devise practical solutions to floods. It was designed to enhance preparedness and response during flood emergencies and simulate real-life scenarios.

Rescue operations missions to reach stranded persons were practised using rope and boat-based techniques. Essential supplies such as food, clean drinking water, clothing, and hygiene kits were distributed as part of relief material distribution.

Setting up Military Tents as a temporary shelter for displaced individuals was a critical component. A temporary medical camp, where Army Doctors provided health care services to flood victims, was also established.

Efforts aimed to save lives are always praiseworthy, as this act of involvement demonstrates the Army's motto, "Service Before Self". Last but not least, it is needless to say that swift and coordinated action in crisis situations is critical in saving lives and rebuilding communities. (ANI)

