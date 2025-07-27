New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): As the nation marks the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army commemorated it with solemnity, pride, and nationwide participation, honouring the valour and supreme sacrifice of soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.

According to a release of Ministry of Defence, the central event was held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras over two days and was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence; Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh; and General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

Also Read | Raigad Boat Capsize: 3 Missing As Boat Carrying 8 Fishermen Capsizes in Arabian Sea Due to Heavy Rains and Rough Weather in Maharashtra.

The occasion witnessed tributes by senior military and civil dignitaries, the lighting of 545 lamps in memory of fallen heroes, and the felicitation of Veer Naris and Next of Kin. In a poignant gesture of inclusion, the Army reached out to families of all 545 martyrs across India and Nepal.

The COAS General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated legacy projects, including the Indus Viewpoint, e-Shradhanjali portal, and a QR-based Audio Gateway. A Capability Display showcased cutting-edge indigenous technologies in mobility, surveillance, and firepower, underscoring the Army's drive towards modernisation and self-reliance. Cultural performances, religious prayers, and interactive outreach programmes reflected the nation's undying gratitude and deep emotional connection with its soldiers.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: State Under High-Impact Monsoon Alert As IMD Issues Warning for Heavy Rainfall for Next 24 Hours.

25 July 2025 - Battle Remembrance and Shaurya Sandhya:

The commemorative events began with a Battle Briefing and Remembrance Ceremony at Lamochen Viewpoint in Dras. Overlooking the same peaks where the Kargil conflict was fought, veterans and serving personnel recounted their experiences, supported by a stirring audio-visual presentation that brought to life the stories of sacrifice, courage, and resilience.

Following the ceremony, Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Next of Kin of Kargil heroes in the presence of Sanjay Seth, in a special interaction acknowledging their unwavering courage and sacrifice.

The dignitaries also participated in Vijay Bhoj, a commemorative community meal, symbolising unity and gratitude. The day also witnessed enthusiastic regional and cultural performances by soldiers, NCC cadets, and students from Army Goodwill Public Schools, adding vibrant patriotic fervour to the occasion.

A highlight of the event was a niche technology demonstration showcasing swarm drones, logistics drones and FPV drones, underlining the Army's integration of cutting-edge solutions into operational scenarios in high-altitude terrain.

Later that evening, the 'Shaurya Sandhya' programme was held at the Kargil War Memorial as a moving tribute to the fallen. The event began with 'Gaurav Gatha', performed by the Army band, narrating tales of heroism through music. Five religious teachers representing all major faiths offered prayers for the departed souls, symbolising national unity in remembrance. A total of 545 lamps were lit, each representing a soldier who laid down his life in Operation Vijay.

One of the most heartfelt moments of the evening was the Felicitation Ceremony, where the Next of Kin of nine Bravehearts were honoured by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C, Northern Command. The event was attended by over 400 distinguished guests, including civil and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and local citizens, all gathered to express collective gratitude.

26 July 2025 - Kargil Vijay Diwas:

The main event commenced with the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence; Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh; and General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, led the nation in paying homage to the martyrs.

They were joined by senior military officials, gallantry awardees, Veer Naris, and families of the fallen. The haunting notes of the "Last Post" reverberated through the valley, evoking powerful emotions and remembrance.

In his keynote address, General Upendra Dwivedi paid heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Kargil War, lauding their unwavering courage and sacrifice. He reflected on the Indian Army's historic victory in 1999 and its resolute defence of national sovereignty during recent Operation Sindoor.

Emphasising that India seeks peace but will respond decisively to provocation, he highlighted the Army's successful, precise operations against terror infrastructure without civilian harm. The COAS outlined the Army's transformation into a future-ready force through 'Rudra' all-arms brigades, 'Bhairav' light commando battalions, 'Shaktibaan' artillery regiments and 'Divyastra' batteries, drone-equipped infantry battalions, and indigenous air defence systems.

He also praised the Army's role in national building, especially in border infrastructure, tourism, economy and veteran welfare, affirming the soldier's enduring role in building Viksit Bharat by 2047. Calling upon youth to serve the nation with honesty and dedication, he closed with a resolute commitment to safeguarding India's unity, sovereignty, and honour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)