Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army on Saturday organised a series of solemn and inspiring events at Agartala Military Station to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who valiantly fought in the 1999 Kargil War.

The commemorations commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Albert Ekka Memorial, where officers and soldiers paid homage to the fallen heroes with full military honours. The ceremony reflected a deep reverence for the courage and patriotism demonstrated by the nation's defenders.

Subsequently, a felicitation ceremony was held for Kargil War veterans in the presence of 40 National Cadet Corps cadets and 40 students from Army Public School Agartala.

A documentary screening during the ceremony set a reflective tone. Veterans Sub-Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Arun Debbarma, Honorary Naib Subedar Bhabatosh, and Havildar Simul Pal then shared their powerful personal accounts of courage and service, imbuing the occasion with poignant insight and inspiration.

In a parallel initiative to foster community welfare, a blood donation camp was organised to encourage participation from troops and local youth, embodying the spirit of selfless service and collective responsibility.

The day's events served as a heartfelt reminder of the indomitable spirit of India's soldiers and a call to inspire future generations with their enduring legacy. (ANI)

