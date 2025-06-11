New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) An Indian Army contingent is set to take part in a multinational joint military exercise in Mongolia from June 14-28, officials said on Tuesday.

Exercise Khaan Quest aims to strengthen interoperability among the armed forces of the participating nations.

Also Read | Sweet Launch for Shubhanshu Shukla! From Halwa to Aamras, Know What Food Indian Astronaut Is Carrying to ISS for Axiom-4 Mission.

"#IndianArmy contingent will participate in 22nd edition of Multinational Joint Military Exercise #KhaanQuest 2025, being conducted in #Mongolia from 14 to 28 June 2025," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

This exercise aims to strengthen interoperability among the armed forces of the participating nations, fostering collaboration and synergy during the conduct of peacekeeping operations in a multinational environment, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Hikes Police Patils' Salary to INR 15,000 From INR 3,000 in Recognition of Their Vital Contribution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)