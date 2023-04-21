New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): In a major success for 'Make-in-India' in defence, the Indian Army has signed a deal for acquiring over 450 fully indigenous loitering munitions, Nagastra-1, which can strike enemy targets with precision.

The deal has been signed under the emergency provisions under which the drones will have to be supplied to the Army within one year. The emergency procurement deals can be worth up to Rs 300 crores.

"The deal has been signed with indigenous firm Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) Nagpur, which has manufactured the loitering munitions which can carry out surveillance up to 15 Km range and also strike targets with their warhead," defence officials said here.

EEL officials said, "The tender for the drones was issued by the Indian Army a few months back and EEL emerged as the winner in the competition after trials and other due procedures.

Till now, such drones were acquired from foreign vendors including companies from Israel and Poland. (ANI)

