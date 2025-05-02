Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of May 1-2 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch districts, as well as in the Naushera and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

According to the Indian Army, the troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

This is the eighth consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing on the night of April 25-26.

Earlier, the Indian Army effectively responded to Pakistan's small arms firing across the LoC in Kupwara district as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in the region.

Meanwhile, security forces in J&K's Rajouri district have heightened their alertness following the terrorist attack.

Joint search operations are underway in various forest areas, including forests and border regions, to track down terrorists.

Vehicle check posts have been set up with security forces conducting thorough checks of suspected vehicles on highways and roads.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, as per defence sources.

Sources said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.

On Wednesday India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration). (ANI)

