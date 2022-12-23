New Delhi, December 23: The Indian Army issued an advisory on Friday asking its personnel to take protective measures like using face masks, especially in closed and overcrowded spaces, and practising social distancing.

The army also emphasized regular hand hygiene including hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser. 7th Pay Commission: Decision on Fitment Factor Hike Likely Before Budget 2023, Check Latest News Updates Here.

The advisory comes amid the rise of Covid-19 cases worldwide including China, Japan, South Korea and the United States. A close watch is being kept on the evolving epidemiological situation in the country and Indian Army, the advisory stated.

The advisory also suggests that all symptomatic individuals will be tested for Covid-19 and those testing positive will be isolated for seven days. Those having moderate to severe disease will be admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with State health ministers on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness at 3 pm on Friday, according to sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing. How To Book Booster Dose? Step-by-Step Guide To Book Slot for COVID-19 Booster Shot on Co-WIN.

This high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi assessed the COVID-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the vaccination campaign in the country. He also evaluated the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications. Over the last two days, Chief Ministers of many states around the country have conducted high-level meetings with senior officials regarding the preparedness for Covid-19 in their states.

