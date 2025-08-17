Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Indian Army, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration, carried out rescue operations in flash flood-hit villages of Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma confirmed that five people have lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries and are being airlifted to the military hospital in Pathankot.

"...There has been a lot of damage to roads and human lives in Kathua. In this village, five people have lost their lives and seven people are injured. The injured have been airlifted to the military hospital in Pathankot... A lot of houses have also been damaged... We are providing food and relief to those who are being evacuated..." Sharma told reporters.

Furthermore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Central government is closely monitoring the situation and assured all possible support.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured of every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K."

The Indian Army is leading ground operations, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and the local administration.

Meanwhile, in Kishtwar district, security forces have intensified rescue and relief operations after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14 left around 55 people dead.

J-K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra termed the recent cloudburst and flash floods in Kishtwar as "very tragic" and raised concerns over lapses in preventive measures and rescue operations.

"This is a very tragic incident. We are going to oversee the rescue operations. An advisory was issued 48 hours ago for this, but the question is how people were allowed to go there even after that... There are definitely some gaps in the rescue operations..." he said.

Commenting on the sudden flooding in Kathua, he added, "This is a natural disaster, but we need to see whether the government and its related departments are fully prepared, whether the rescue operations are happening on time or not."

Efforts were focused on restoring essential services in Kishtwar following the flash-floods. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said, "There were huge boulders here; they were blasted yesterday. The boulders are being broken down. Rope breakers have been installed due to the possibility that some bodies might be trapped under them. The power supply and water supply have been restored. A bridge is being built here with the help of the Army... All the passengers stranded in Machail were safely evacuated yesterday." (ANI)

