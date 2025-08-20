Laipuli (Assam) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Indian Army has initiated a landmark collaboration with the state officials of Assam & Manipur to foster efficient cooperation, cohesion and mutual understanding, said a release.

Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025 was inaugurated on Wednesday at Laipuli, Upper Assam. This Military-Civil Integration Exercise aims at fostering synergy between security forces, government departments and civil institutions to address the region's complex challenges through a unified and coordinated approach.

The inaugural session witnessed participation from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, District Administration, Police, Intelligence Agencies, NDRF, SDRF, Medical Officials, BRO & GREF, Railways, educational institutions, and security officials from OIL India, IOCL, and Coal India, along with representatives of the local media.

A similar exercise is being undertaken in Manipur from 20-30 August, which will include aspects of Disaster management, Healthcare, Education, Public Works Development, Forest Department initiatives, Narcotics, Irrigation, Road Safety, Employment opportunities in Armed forces, Sports, Coordination amongst the state police, Army and paramilitary forces along with the Infrastructure development through Operation Sadbhavna.

The 10-day exercise aims to take concrete steps towards achieving an improved state of readiness, supported by unhindered channels of communication and refined standard operating procedures through practical rehearsals.

Most importantly, Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025 aims to strengthen the trust bond between the people of Upper Assam & Manipur and the institutions serving them. This will contribute to preparedness for security challenges, support nation-building development, and reinforce national integration. (ANI)

