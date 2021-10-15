Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): A three-day artificial limb fitment camp was organised from October 13 to 15 in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri jointly by the Indian Army and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, a Jaipur Foot Organisation, as part of the ongoing drive covering the entire Kashmir Valley.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army on Friday, 43 artificial limbs, seven artificial hands, 28 callipers, 74 wheelchairs, 75 hearing aids and six hand sticks were provided to the beneficiaries during the camp.

Similar camps have already been conducted at various other places in the Kashmir Valley. The camp at Uri saw a huge footfall of beneficiaries.

Specially abled persons/Divyangs' arriving at the camp were provided with suitable rehabilitation aids such as wheelchairs, auxiliary crutches, elbow crutches, callipers, hearing aids and specifically, made artificial limbs. (ANI)

