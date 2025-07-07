Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) The Indian Army Monday paid its tribute to 1999 Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batraat DAV College here.

Captain Batra died in combat during Operation Vijay on July 7, 1999. He was posthumously honoured with Param Vir Chakra.

An event began with an introduction of Captain Vikram Batra's valiant service as part of the 13 JAK Rifles.

Captain Batra's father G L Batra and his twin, Vishal Batra, were presented with a memento and a letter of gratitude by the army.

According to a statement, the event was part of a special outreach campaign to connect with the families of martyrs.

The Indian Army's tribute to Captain Batra is a testament to the nation's enduring gratitude for his sacrifice and bravery, it said.

On the occasion, Brigadier V S Chauhan, Group Commander, NCC, Chandigarh, addressed the NCC cadets, inspiring them to draw inspiration from Captain Batra's life.

Mona Narang, Principal, DAV College, expressed pride that Captain Vikram Batra was an alumnus of the institution.

G L Batra said his son's sacrifice and bravery will continue to inspire future generations. His rallying cry 'Yeh Dil Maange More' still resonates in every Indian's heart.

During the programme, a short movie on the armyman's life was screened.

It has been 26 years since India secured victory with its Operation Vijay in the decisive battle against Pakistani forces at the icy heights of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army since then commemorates July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

