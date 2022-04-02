Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): A joint security conference of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was held at Awantipora to discuss security-related issues in the valley.

The meeting was chaired by Corps Commander, Chinar Corps, and attended by senior Army officers including GOCs, Sector Commanders and COs as well as senior Police officers in the Kashmir Division.

According to a statement from PRO (Defence) Srinagar on Friday, the recent terror attacks on civilians and security forces personnel were discussed in detail. The forces also voiced concern on children of young age being manipulated by people with nefarious designs with drugs and false narratives.

The alarming trend of the terrorists taking refuge in Masjids and Madrasas prior to or after the act of committing terror activities in an attempt to create communal disturbance was also pointed out. The drug menace and the negative effects manifesting because of it was deliberated upon.

Among the myriad of issues discussed in the forum, the aspect of secure and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra in the forthcoming summer factored prominently. The yatra this year is expected to draw a large number of pilgrims as it is being resumed after a gap of two years.

The agencies deliberated on the safety measures to be put in place and synergised efforts at ensuring a smooth flow of traffic of yatris and provision of administrative and medical assistance from available resources. (ANI)

