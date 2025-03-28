New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In a bid to enhance the combat force regeneration capability of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 168.09 Crore with M/s Ashok Leyland Defence Systems Ltd for 54 Heavy Recovery Vehicles (HRV), an official statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The newly procured HRVs will play a crucial role in the recovery of disabled, stranded and damaged military vehicles across challenging terrains, including high-altitude and desert environments. These vehicles are designed with advanced lifting and winching mechanisms and high endurance to meet the demanding operational requirements of the Indian Army.

Indigenously designed and developed, this specialised vehicle will contribute towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of Government of India by prioritizing indigenous designs and manufacturing, thereby reducing dependency on foreign defence imports.

The integration of these advanced HRVs is expected to significantly improve recovery operations, ensuring higher mission success rates and operational readiness, the release added. (ANI)

