Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) The Indian Army is going to host a drone competition to bring together freelancers and original equipment manufacturers from across the country, an army officer said on Tuesday.

The exercise will be a joint venture between the Surya Command of the Indian Army and the Drone Federation of India.

The event will take place in the Sumdo village of Spiti Valley in two phases — August 10-15, and August 20-24 —, the spokesperson said.

Surya Dronathon 2025 will feature obstacle negotiation and an endurance race.

The participants will face one of the highest drone obstacle courses in the country, situated at an altitude of 10,700 feet in the open category, service team category and freelancers category.

The last date for online registration is August 1.

According to an official statement, the event seeks to foster a robust ecosystem of innovation in the defence sector, aligning with the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

