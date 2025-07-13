Dras (Ladakh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Indian Army's "Forever in Operations Division Mountain Terrain Bicycle Expedition", which commenced from the icy heights of Siachen Base Camp on 25 June 2025, successfully culminated on July 12 at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, an official release from the Indian Army said.

Covering an arduous 680 km through the unforgiving terrain of Ladakh, the Expedition was a remarkable feat of endurance, grit and national pride.

The team comprised 20 Indian Army Soldiers, who pedalled through the most challenging high-altitude terrain in the world, braving harsh weather conditions and negotiating treacherous passes like Khardung La, Fotu La and Hambuting La.

The Expedition not only symbolised physical resilience but also served as a powerful medium to connect with the local populace and youth.

As part of its outreach efforts, the Team connected with 1,100 young students of 11 Government Schools in remote areas, as well as students from Ladakh University. Engaging with the young students, the Team highlighted the legacy of the Indian Army, the significance of the Kargil War, and the immense sacrifices made by our soldiers while protecting the sovereignty of our nation.

The Expedition members also interacted with NCC Cadets of 1st and 2nd Ladakh NCC Battalion at Leh and Silmo, emphasising the critical role that the National Cadet Corps plays in shaping disciplined, confident, and service-oriented citizens. The Team Leader inspired the youth by sharing insights into various career avenues in the Indian Army and ways to serve the nation with honesty, honour, and dedication.

The journey witnessed overwhelming support and encouragement from Civilians and army units en route, who welcomed the Team with cheers and refreshments.

This Expedition is a powerful testament to the Indian Army's unwavering spirit, while deepening its connection with the people of Ladakh. (ANI)

