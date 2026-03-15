Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army successfully organised the 'Jaipur Soldierathon' on Sunday, starting from the Gandiv Stadium.

Major Surendra Poonia (Retd) highlighted that many veterans are participating in the event in wheelchairs after they lost their limbs in the line of duty. With around 5,000 participants, the event featured 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km runs.

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Speaking to ANI, Poonia said, "Indian Army jawans, who lost their limbs while fighting for the country, are also participating here. They are in wheelchairs, but their morale is not down. The goal of this run is just one - supporting jawans who lost their limbs while fighting for the country, but did not lose their fighting spirit."

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Soldierathon will be scheduled for the third Sunday of February next year, with plans to scale up participation to 15,000-20,000 people. "I appeal to everyone to participate in events where you get to run alongside soldiers," said Poonia.

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Last year, over 5,000 runners came together at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, on April 20 for the first edition of Soldierathon 'Run for Soldiers and Run with Soldiers' - a fitting tribute to the brave heroes of the Armed Forces.

Jointly organised by Army Hospital (R&R) and "Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat", the event brought together veterans, soldiers, civilians, students and fitness enthusiasts in a celebration of unity and national pride, according to an official release of the Ministry of Defence.

The Soldierathon featured three race categories - a 10 km timed run, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km walk - all designed to encourage mass participation and inclusivity. Runners shared the track with Indian soldiers, drawing inspiration from their discipline, determination, and spirit of service.

The event served a larger purpose - raising funds to support the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Kirkee, Pune, which provides specialised care, therapy, and support for soldiers injured in the line of duty. The overwhelming response reinforced the shared commitment to give back to those who are selflessly serving the nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)