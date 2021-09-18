Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI): Deputy Inspector General N Ravi, Commander of Indian Coast Guard (Kerala & Mahe), called on the dignitaries and top officials of the Kerala government, including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

The officer also visited the Minister for Ports, Minister for Fisheries, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police during his maiden visit to the southern state after assuming charge.

He also called the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command during the visit, a statement said here.

During the meeting with the Governor, Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, the Commander briefed them about the Coast Guard infrastructure developments in the state.

He also briefed them about the argumentation of Coast Guard assets in the state to enhance ICG search, rescue & reconnaissance capability in the southern region, it said.

The officer visited the Indian Coast Guard Station at Vizhinjam, where he reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and the ongoing project sites, including the Coast Guard Jetty at the coastal hamlet and ICG air enclave to be developed here.

He thanked the state government for the major decision which will boost infrastructure development of the Indian Coast Guard at Vizhinjam here.

The Commander also requested support of the state government in early setting up and activation of the ICG air enclave, which will enhance ICG search, rescue and reconnaissance capabilities in the south Kerala region, the statement added.

