New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal arrived on a maiden visit to Chennai for a review of operational preparedness and commensurate infrastructure development in the region.

During the visit on Thursday, Rakesh Pal interacted with officers & men to share his astute vision towards the common goal of safe, secure & clean seas, according to a statement released by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

As part of the ongoing visit of Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM, and DG ICG to the Eastern Region, he visited ICG Station Krishnapatnam & had a first-hand review of infrastructure projects. During the visit, he also interacted with officers & men at the station.

The Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are the four forces under the Defence Ministry and are governed by their different acts. (ANI)

