New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Indonesia's Health Ministry Director Sugiyanto, on Thursday said Indian doctors can visit his country for providing improved speciality healthcare solutions in both countries.

During a visit to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and India's humanitarian efforts by supplying vaccines to the world in tough times.

Health ministers and officials from 10 countries are in Delhi to attend the sixth 'Advantage Healthcare India' event, which aims to promote medical value travel in the country. Some of them visited various hospitals as part of field visits.

"India has sophisticated hospitals and talented doctors. For transplants, patients can come here and experts from India can go to Indonesia for training purposes to improve the specialities of both countries," he said.

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated 'Advantage Healthcare India 2023' -- a G20 co-branded event -- on Wednesday. The health ministers from Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia and Somalia participated in the summit.

Southern District health officer of Bhutan Thinlay Choden visited the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Artemis Hospitals and Marengo Asia Healthcare in Gurgaon.

The visits showcased the infrastructure and healthcare facilities offered in India. It also emphasized the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and working towards achieving universal health coverage through value-based healthcare, an official said.

