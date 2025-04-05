New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Indian exporters are better positioned to deal with the additional US tariffs as compared to their competitors, who are facing much higher import duties in America, sources said on Saturday.

They added that sectors that could get impacted like shrimp need to explore new markets such as the European Union to push their shipments.

Also Read | Ballari Shocker: 2 Attempt to Extort INR 2 Crore From Businessman in Karnataka, Threaten to Circulate His Sex Videos Online; Arrested.

"India has emerged as a winner in the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US," sources said, adding that India has the first mover advantage as it is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with America.

While the US has imposed an additional 26 per cent import duty on India, its competitor Vietnam is facing 46 per cent tariff, China 34 per cent, and Indonesia 32 per cent, and Thailand 36 per cent.

Also Read | Flying Squirrel Spotted in Himachal Pradesh: First Photograph of Rare Woolly Flying Squirrel Recorded in Miyar Valley.

The sources also said the commerce ministry is reaching out to domestic exporters regarding these tariffs. Work is progressing to prepare the export promotion mission for extending support measures to exporters.

They also said India has protected its dairy sector in all the free trade agreements and it will continue to do so.

The US-China trade war will also help Indian exporters to increase their shipments.

"The government is there to protect domestic industry from any possibility of dumping of goods in such a situation," they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)