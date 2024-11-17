New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): In a significant move, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India launched a massive operation under 'Operation Sagar Manthan' to dismantle the large-scale drug cartel activities of wanted smuggler Haji Salim, also known as "Lord of Drugs."

According to officials, the operation was launched on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to track down Haji Salim aka Haji Baloch and his trafficking syndicate spread worldwide. As part of this operation, authorities have seized nearly 4,000 kilograms of illicit drugs linked directly to Salim's cartel, with several Pakistani nationals arrested in connection with the haul.

Also Read | Train Accident Averted in Bareilly: Alert Loco Pilot of Goods Train Averts Major Accident by Applying Emergency Brakes After Spotting Iron Garter, Cement Posts on Tracks Near Dibnapur Railway Station.

The criminal network of Haji Salim is suspected to be responsible for a massive drug pipeline spanning multiple countries, from Pakistan to India and beyond, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau, Gyaneshwar Singh, said, "Haji Salim is one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world, who supplies large shipments of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics through a complex network that spans across Asia, Africa, and the West. He has a very big network. He has been on our radar for a long time but in this case, I would not like to comment on Haji Salim's name or anyone else's name because the investigation is still at a very initial stage."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: NHAI Engineers Suspended for Lifting Madhavrao Scindia's Statue, Father of Jyotiraditya Scindia, in 'Disrespectful' Manner.

Salim is allegedly the leader of a massive smuggling syndicate responsible for trafficking large quantities of narcotics across several countries, including India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Multiple international law enforcement agencies including those in the United States, Malaysia, Iran, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are on the lookout for him.

"He is one of the most wanted drug kingpins in the Indian Ocean region. His operations are vast, and the scale of his trafficking syndicate is unparalleled," he said.

"Salim's network is linked to narco-terrorism activities that destabilize the region. His drugs are not only a menace to society but also fund terror operations across borders," added Singh.

According to officials, the drug syndicate of Haji Salim was first unearthed in 2015 when a massive consignment of drugs worth several crores was intercepted near the coast of Kerala.

Following this, NCB officials seized drugs worth an estimated Rs 40,000 crores in the past two and a half years alone. Despite the arrests and confiscations, Salim continued his operations illegally which earned him the nickname "Raktbeej" in the global drug trade, they said.

One of the key tactics used by Salim's syndicate is the smuggling of drugs through the sea, often using specially marked shipments to identify his cargo. Drugs bearing markings such as 777, 555, 999, flying horses, and scorpions have been consistently found on seized shipments, marking them as belonging to Salim's network.

According to intelligence sources, Salim's shipments often originate from Iran, passing through Afghanistan and Malaysia, before reaching Sri Lanka. The drugs are then transferred to smaller vessels which transport the narcotics to the Indian coastline mostly at night, landing at obscure ports and beach locations.

Authorities claim that Haji Salim has a close connection with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, as he was allegedly seen entering and leaving Dawood's mansion. The authorities have no other information except for an old photograph and an address in Karachi, Pakistan, allegedly near Ibrahim's hideout, the sources said.

As per NCB sources, intelligence reports suggested that ISI has provided Salim with satellite phones, to stay in constant touch with his agents at sea. Official sources also claim that Salim employs unemployed youth from Balochistan to carry out smuggling operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)