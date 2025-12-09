A 19-minute viral video that has been circulating widely on social media has caught the attention of law enforcement authorities. The clip, which allegedly shows a young couple in an intimate moment, surfaced in late November and has since spread across multiple platforms. Viral Video Instagram Couple 19 Minutes MMS Leak: Did the Girl Really Die by Suicide? Here’s What Fact-Check Reports Reveal (Watch)

Amit Yadav Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

19-Minute Viral Video Is AI-Generated

However, the Cyber Cell has now confirmed that the video is AI-generated, warning citizens against forwarding or reposting it. Amit Yadav, an officer from the NCB Cyber Cell, clarified, “The video going viral is an AI-generated video. We’ve also found that so-called Part 2 and Part 3 versions are fake and created using artificial intelligence.” He further advised people to verify suspicious clips using websites like Sightengine, which detect AI-generated content. The officer urged social media users to stop sharing the video immediately, stressing that circulating such material is a serious criminal offense.

Sharing Obscene Videos Can Lead to 7 Years in Jail

Yadav also detailed the legal implications under Indian law. Sharing obscene or explicit videos violates several sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under Section 67 of the IT Act, distributing obscene content can lead to three years of imprisonment and a INR 5 lakh fine. Under Section 67A, sharing sexually explicit material can result in five years in jail and a INR 10 lakh fine and repeated offenses may invite up to seven years’ imprisonment. The 19-Minute Viral MMS Craze Isn’t About a Clip – It’s About Who We’ve Become Online; Privacy Has No Value in the Age of Virality.

Cyber Cell Warns Against Sharing Deepfake Videos

He also noted that such actions breach privacy and are punishable under IPC Sections 292, 293 and 354C. The Cyber Cell’s statement comes amid growing concerns about AI-generated deepfake videos spreading misinformation and damaging reputations. Police have urged citizens to act responsibly online, avoid engaging with or forwarding such clips and immediately report them if encountered.

