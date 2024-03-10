London [UK], March 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami paid a courtesy visit to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday.

Reportedly, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, CM Kumar on Wednesday left for a nearly week-long vacation abroad.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Nitish Kumar said that he visited the Science Museum in London and the Science City being built in Patna will be built accordingly.

"Today, as part of my trip to London, I visited the Science Museum. The Science City being built in Patna will be built accordingly. After the construction of Science City in Patna, the students coming here will be able to easily understand the basics of science, activities and principles of science and their interest in science will increase," the chief minister posted. (ANI)

