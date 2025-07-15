Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) will open admissions for its first batch of students starting this August, giving a major boost to India's digital and creative economy sector.

The institute will offer a robust portfolio of industry-driven courses in the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector.

The institute, which was announced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May 2025, is backed by prestigious global partnerships and industry leaders, a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release said.

The inaugural academic offering includes six specialized courses in Gaming, four courses in Post Production and eight courses in Animation, Comics and XR.

These programmes have been meticulously designed in collaboration with top industry players to ensure students are equipped with the skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving creative technology landscape, the release said.

IICT recently signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of York, United Kingdom, paving the way for collaborative research, faculty exchange and global certification pathways.

Adding to its strong foundation, leading global companies such as Google, YouTube, Adobe, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and JioStar have committed to long-term collaborations with IICT.

Their support encompasses curriculum development, scholarships, internships, startup incubation and placement opportunities.

IICT, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Vishwas Deoskar stated that the vision is to make India a global powerhouse in the AVGC-XR sector by nurturing world-class talent.

The courses are designed to meet global standards while being rooted in India's dynamic creative potential. The detailed curriculum is expected to be announced later this month.

With the global AVGC-XR industry projected to grow exponentially, IICT's comprehensive course offerings aim to build a future-ready talent pool that will contribute significantly to India's creative economy and position the country as a leader in immersive and digital content technologies, the release said. (ANI)

