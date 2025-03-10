New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Indian naval ship Imphal on Monday reached Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius, to participate in the island nation's national day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mauritius on March 11-12 primarily to grace the celebrations as the chief guest.

The national day celebrations of Mauritius will be held on March 12.

A contingent of Indian armed forces will participate in the celebrations along with the warship and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Navy said the ship will field a marching contingent, naval band and helicopter for the flypast at the National Day Parade at Champs de Mars.

"During her stay at Port Louis from March 10 to 14, the ship is planned to participate in several training and cultural exchanges, including cross-training visits, friendly sports fixtures and community outreach activities," the Navy said.

"These activities aim to strengthen bilateral ties and maritime security cooperation between the two countries," it said.

The Navy said the deployment of the Indian warship and aircraft at the Mauritius national day celebrations underscored India's deep commitment to promoting a safe, secure and stable Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in partnership with island nations, particularly Mauritius.

Commissioned in December 2023, Imphal is the third of the four Project 15B (Visakhapatnam class) indigenous destroyers. Equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors and machinery, Imphal ranks amongst the largest and most technologically advanced warships in the world.

