New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): INS Sharda, an offshore patrol vessel and INS Kabra, a waterjet fast attack craft visited Beypore port for participating in Beypore International Water Fest, informed the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the fest was organised by the Govt of Kerala wherein Indian Naval ships and aircraft participated on December 26 and 27, 2021. The ships were deployed towards ongoing 75 years of Independence celebrations at the behest of Southern Naval Command.

As per the ministry, on the evening of December 26, ALH aircraft performed a search and rescue demonstration off Beypore beach. Thereafter, both the ships undertook night Illumination off Beypore at anchorage.

The visit was aimed to raise awareness about coastal security and instil patriotism in the local populace. Interaction with the Port Authority and local populace based at Beypore was also conducted during this visit.

The ship was open to visitors and showcased her capabilities. Approximately 3000 people visited the ship following all COVID protocols. PA Mohamed Riyaz, Minister of Tourism of Kerala and Venu Vasudaven, Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala also visited the ship. (ANI)

