New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): As part of the Indian Navy's ongoing operational deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships INS Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan, of the Eastern Fleet, arrived at Manila, Philippines, said an official press statement.

The visit is a testimony to Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read | Reserve Bank of India Likely To Keep Repo Rates Unchanged in Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meet on August 6: Report.

The ships, commanded by RAdm Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), were accorded a warm welcome by personnel of the Philippine Navy, underscoring the strong and growing maritime ties between India and the Philippines.

On arrival, RAdm Susheel Menon interacted with local media representatives, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations towards maintaining stability, and maritime security. He emphasised the importance of such deployments in promoting understanding, trust, and cooperation among friendly maritime forces.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Draft 2025 Released by EC After SIR Exercise: Know How to File Objection, Check, Add or Correct Your Name.

The visits reaffirm the strategic importance of the event and the high-level engagement with the Philippine Navy, representing India's maritime outreach in the region.

During the port call, several harbour interactions are scheduled between the Indian Navy and the Philippine Navy. These include operational planning discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), cross-deck visits and other professional and social engagements aimed at enhancing mutual learning and interoperability.

The visit will also feature a bilateral maritime exercise between the two navies, focusing on joint manoeuvres and communication protocols to improve preparedness, build mutual trust and strengthen operational synergy in the maritime domain. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)