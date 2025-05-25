Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Indian Navy carried out a swift medical evacuation of a critically ill 7-year-old child from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep on Sunday, officials said.

Following an urgent request from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep administration, a Naval Dornier aircraft was immediately dispatched from INS Garuda in Kochi at 3:00 in the afternoon, despite challenging weather conditions. The child, accompanied by parents, was successfully airlifted and brought to Kochi at 6:00 in the evening.

According to a release issued by Indian Navy, the patient was promptly shifted to a civil hospital for further medical treatment upon arrival.

The operation highlights the Indian Navy's commitment to respond to emergencies and provide assistance - "Anytime, Anywhere."

Indian Coast Guard on Sunday continued its rescue operations to rescue crew of a Liberia-flagged container vessel that had capzised in the Arabian Sea after developing a severe tilt following its departure from the Vizhinjam port in Kerala a day ago.

According to officials involved in the operation, 21 of the 24 crew members onboard have been rescued so far while the Captain, Chief engineer, and second engineer remained onboard to facilitate planned salvage operations.

The Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a severe 26-degree tilt on Saturday around 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, according to the Coast Guard PRO.

The crew onboard the Coast Guard vessel reported to be hale and hearty.

The Coast Guard PRO stated the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy are maintaining their positions to monitor the situation of the vessel.

Further, they said, the ship is now in a state of equilibrium, with no further listing observed. Indian Navy are currently making assessments to determine if the vessel can be towed, aiming to prevent additional environmental damage.

The 184-metre-long ship had departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was expected to reach Kochi on May 24. (ANI)

