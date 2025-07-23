New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Indian Navy conducted a one-day shipbuilding seminar titled 'Nation Building Through Shipbuilding' on Wednesday at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment, a release said.

According to the release, the event was organised by the Warship Design Bureau and saw active participation from top government officials, naval leadership, industry stakeholders, and experts from the maritime and defence sectors.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Busts Al-Qaeda Module, 4 Arrested for Radicalising Youth, Promoting Jihad and Inciting Violence Online (See Pics and Video).

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, delivered the keynote address for the event virtually. During his address, CNS highlighted the Indian Navy's Vision 2047, which aims to transform into an 'Aatmanirbhar' force through a leadership-driven focus on invention, innovation, indigenousization, and integration of niche, disruptive, and emerging technologies, as per the release.

The CNS underscored the milestone of delivering the 100th indigenously designed ship, not just a numerical achievement for the Navy, but a symbolic testament to our journey towards maritime self-reliance, technological excellence, and strategic foresight.

Also Read | Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The seminar drew participation from stakeholders representing the Government of India (GoI), the Indian Navy, Shipyards, Industry, Classification Societies, and Academia. Discussions were held on policy aspects related to shipbuilding with the aim of enabling cohesive and progress-oriented brainstorming on various aspects of shipbuilding.

The Shipbuilding seminar also provided an outlook on the futuristic technologies being implemented globally and the challenges faced by Indian shipyards and the industry in delivering ships that meet global standards.

The seminar highlighted the importance of the shipbuilding industry to nation-building and the potential opportunities that can be capitalised on for growth in this sector.

The seminar facilitated effective interactions and fruitful brainstorming sessions with the senior hierarchy of the MoD, MoPSW, MSDE, Indian Navy, Shipyards, Classification Societies, and Academia.

The occasion also highlighted the design expertise at Warship Design Bureau and its accumulated experience of over sixty years in designing technologically potent warships, spanning 20 designs and more than 100 vessels.

The seminar featured four technical sessions focusing on policy frameworks, indigenous ship design, emerging technologies, skill development, and strategies to enhance ease of doing business in shipbuilding.

According to the release, eminent experts shared insights to strengthen India's maritime industrial base and transform the ecosystem into a global powerhouse. The seminar's major outcomes included policy interventions, requirements, and techniques for upskilling human resources and incorporating contemporary design practices, thereby making the industry globally competitive. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)