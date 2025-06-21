Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading the main event of the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam, 11,000 personnel from the Eastern Naval Command, along with their family members, performed yoga onboard Indian Navy ships and across the Vizag coastline.

Eastern Naval Command is proud to join hands with YogAndhra 2025, a landmark initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Ayush and the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, celebrating the International Day of Yoga in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, an official statement from the Indian Navy said.

In solidarity with the citizens of Vizag and demonstrating commitment to holistic well-being, over 11,000 naval personnel and their family members from Eastern Naval Command would be participating in the grand morning yoga session with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the statement added.

These naval participants would be occupying around 10 enclosures along the 30-km-long RK Beach stretch, forming an integral part of the historic gathering. In a parallel display at sea, yoga would also be practiced on board Indian Naval ships anchored off Visakhapatnam.

The impressive maritime lineup would include frontline Eastern Fleet ships and two Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels, stationed at the Visakhapatnam anchorage off the RK Beach.

These ships, silhouetted against the Vizag skyline, stand as powerful symbols of the Indian Navy's commitment to the national vision of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam. He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi while addressing the gathering.

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time. (ANI)

