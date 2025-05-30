Goa [India], May 30 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, expressed gratitude towards Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he was aboard Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant and assured him that the Indian Navy is ready for the 'new normal'.

Welcoming the Defence Minister, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said, "This is a matter of pride for us that today you are present among those Navy officers who, during the Operation Sindoor, successfully enabled the plans of the Indian Navy...Your leadership has always been the force multiplier for the Indian Navy. Operation Sindoor is the best example of it..."

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Admiral Tripathi added, "...Operation Sindoor tested our readiness, endurance and resolve, and I am happy to inform you that our naval personnel faced and overcame the challenge with courage, coordination and indomitable resolve."

Assuring the Defence Minister of the Indian Navy's readiness, he said that they are ready for any challenge.

"I assure you (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) that the Indian Navy is always ready for this new normal and ready to face any challenge..." he said.

Giving the credit for Operation Sindoor to the Defence Minister, Admiral Tripathi said, "...The credit for the success of Operation Sindoor goes not only to the navy personnel who fought valiantly at sea but also to you (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh), who trusted and supported the Indian Navy."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aboard India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on Friday warned Pakistan of the Indian Navy's unmatched strength, stating that had the Navy joined its sister forces in active combat during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have faced a worse outcome than in 1971, surmising that it could have been divided into four parts.

"1971 is a witness to this, that when the Indian Navy came into action, Pakistan was divided from one to two. If the Indian Navy had come into action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan would not only have been divided into two parts, but I think it would have been divided into four parts," Singh proclaimed.

Apart from INS Vikrant, the Raksha Mantri embarked on other key frontline warships, which were part of the Carrier Battle Group and played a pivotal role in compelling Pakistani Navy units to operate close to Makran Coast. (ANI)

