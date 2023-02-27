New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is carrying out sea trials post-refit, Indian Navy officials said on Monday, adding that the aircraft carrier is expected to complete the trials soon and is expected to perform operational roles.

Indian Navy operates MiG-29K fighter jets from the aircraft carrier.

The INS Vikramaditya, formerly the Kiev-class warship Admiral Gorshkov, was inducted into service in 2014.

The 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier could hold as many as twenty MiG-29K fighters, along with utility helicopters, on its flight deck.

At present, India has two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Viraat, while it is planning to develop a third -- INS Vishaal by 2030. (ANI)

