Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, ensuring smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season.

In 2023, a total of 305 Ganpati Special train trips were operated, while in 2024, the number increased to 358.

Also Read | TikTok, AliExpress Back in India? Government Denies Social Media Claims As Banned Chinese Websites Briefly Go Live.

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

The halts of Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway have been planned at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

Also Read | Black Moon 2025 Date and Time: Total Lunar Eclipse Set To Grace the Sky, Know When, Where and Whether It Will Be Visible in India.

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6 2025. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from 11th August 2025, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.

The detailed schedule of special trains is available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerised PRS.

Indian Railways remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and convenient travel experiences, especially during festivals when demand is significantly higher. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)