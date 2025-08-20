Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 recipes to try at home! Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur across India. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27. This joyous festival, which is the most anticipated by devotees of Lord Ganesha, is incomplete without offering mouth-watering sweets to the Lord. According to tradition, sweets such as Modak and Ladoo are considered the favourite sweets of Lord Ganesha. From Lord Ganesha’s favourite modak and ladoo to other traditional sweets loved by Bappa, it is that time of the year when we prepare festive delicacies for Ganeshotsav 2025. As devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa home, here are some recipes and ideas to prepare these festive treats in Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Mumbai: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Ganraj; 7 Popular Ganpati Pandals To Visit During This Year’s Ganeshotsav.

Ukadiche Modak

A traditional Maharashtrian delicacy, Ukadiche Modak is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s most beloved sweet.

Ukadiche Modak (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Ingredients to Make Ukadiche Modak:

Rice flour – 1 cup

Grated coconut – 1 cup

Jaggery – ¾ cup

Ghee – 2 tsp

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Water – 1 cup

Method to Prepare Ukadiche Modak:

Heat ghee in a pan, add grated coconut and jaggery. Cook until the jaggery melts. Add cardamom powder and set aside. In another pan, boil water with a pinch of salt and 1 tsp ghee. Add rice flour and mix well. Cover and let it steam for a few minutes. Knead into a smooth dough while warm. Shape small portions into cups, fill with the coconut-jaggery mixture, and seal into Modak shapes. Steam for 10–12 minutes until cooked.

Rava Ladoo

Quick, tasty, and made with minimal ingredients, Rava Ladoo is a favourite offering during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rava Ladoo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ingredients to Make Rava Ladoo:

Semolina (rava/sooji) – 1 cup

Ghee – ½ cup

Sugar – ¾ cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Cashews & raisins – 2 tbsp each

Method to Prepare Rava Ladoo:

Heat ghee in a pan, roast cashews and raisins. Remove and keep aside. In the same pan, roast semolina until golden and fragrant. Add sugar and cardamom powder, mix well. Add roasted nuts and mix. While still warm, shape into ladoos.

Besan Ladoo (Photo Credits: Pexels)

A rich, nutty sweet made from roasted gram flour, Besan Ladoo perfect for festive offerings.

Ingredients to Make Besan Ladoo:

Gram flour (besan) – 2 cups

Ghee – 1 cup

Sugar – 1 cup (powdered)

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Chopped dry fruits – optional

Method to Prepare Besan Ladoo:

Melt ghee in a pan, add besan, and roast on a low flame until aromatic and golden brown. Let the mixture cool slightly, then add powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Mix well and shape into ladoos. Garnish with dry fruits if desired.

Coconut Barfi

A quick, melt-in-the-mouth treat for festive platters.

Coconut Barfi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ingredients to Make Coconut Barfi:

Fresh grated coconut – 2 cups

Sugar – 1½ cups

Milk – ½ cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Ghee – 2 tsp

Method to Prepare Coconut Barfi:

Mix coconut, sugar, and milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Cook on medium heat until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides. Add cardamom powder and ghee, mix well. Spread onto a greased plate, level it, and cut into squares once set.

Puran Poli

While not exactly a sweet in the same way as Modak, this stuffed flatbread is a beloved festive dish.

Puran Poli (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ingredients to Make Puran Poli:

Whole wheat flour – 2 cups

Chana dal – 1 cup

Jaggery – 1 cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Method to Prepare Puran Poli:

Prepare the dough from wheat flour and ghee, set aside. Boil chana dal until soft, drain, and mash. Cook with jaggery until thick, add cardamom powder. Roll dough balls, stuff with dal-jaggery filling, and cook on a tawa with ghee.

This Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, may your home be filled with the divine aroma of these sweets and the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).