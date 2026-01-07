New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Indian Railways is modernising its infrastructure and services with a strong focus on the needs of common passengers, aiming to make train travel more convenient, comfortable, safe and affordable. Through sustained investment, operational reforms, and technology adoption, Indian Railways is strengthening its passenger-first approach, prioritising everyday travellers.

Indian Railways has achieved record production of General and non-AC coaches equipped with modern passenger-friendly facilities to accommodate rising demand at affordable fares.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 7, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

These coaches enhance travel comfort while significantly increasing carrying capacity, reinforcing Indian Railways' commitment to inclusive and accessible rail travel.

Building on this base, Indian Railways has an ongoing coach production programme for the current and the next financial year to further strengthen and modernise its passenger fleet. For the ongoing financial year 2025-26, which is already in its final quarter, the production plan provides for 4,838 new LHB GS and Non-AC coaches (LS coaches: 2,817; LSCN coaches: 2,021).

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

For 2026-27, the production target is 4,802 LHB coaches (LS coaches: 2,638; LSCN coaches: 2,164). This planned production is aimed at meeting rising passenger demand while enhancing safety, comfort and the overall quality of train services.

To manage the seasonal and festive rush, Indian Railways significantly scaled up special train operations in 2025. A record over 43,000 special train trips were operated, including 17,340 for Maha Kumbh, 1,144 for Holi, 12,417 Summer Specials and 12,383 for Chhath Puja, ensuring smoother passenger movement and improved travel convenience during peak periods. These large-scale operations helped ease congestion, ensured smoother passenger movement and provided timely connectivity during periods of exceptionally high demand.

Indian Railways has identified 76 stations nationwide for the development of passenger holding areas, following the successful implementation of the Yatri Suvidha Kendra at New Delhi Railway Station. The New Delhi holding area, completed in four months, can accommodate about 7,000 passengers and is equipped with toilets, ticketing facilities, automatic ticket vending machines and free RO drinking water. The new holding areas will follow modular designs based on local conditions and are targeted for completion before the 2026 festival season.

To ensure genuine passengers receive confirmed tickets, Indian Railways has strengthened ticketing integrity through Aadhaar verification and advanced monitoring systems. Aadhaar verification for users is an important step taken to make the system more robust.

Only Aadhaar-verified users are allowed to book Tatkal tickets. Cutting-edge technology is also used to identify and prevent unscrupulous users from misusing the e-ticketing system. As a result, 5.73 crore suspicious and inactive IRCTC user accounts have been deactivated or temporarily suspended, with further action ongoing.

Passenger safety remains a top priority, with 84 per cent of funds allocated for safety-related works already utilised under the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) outlays for 2025-26. Consequential train accidents have declined sharply, from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25, and further to 11 in 2025-26 (as of November 2025), compared with an average of 171 per year during 2004-14. The safety budget has nearly tripled to Rs 1,16,470 crore in the current financial year. Fog safety devices have increased from 90 in 2014 to 25,939 in 2025.

Introduction of Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat Trains to improve Non-AC and Regional Rail Connectivity

Amrit Bharat Express trains, fully non-AC services with Sleeper and General Class coaches, are providing high-quality travel at affordable fares. In 2025, 13 Amrit Bharat trains were introduced, bringing the total number of operational services to 30. In addition, two Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services are operational between Bhuj-Ahmedabad and Jaynagar-Patna, strengthening high-frequency regional connectivity.

Presently, 30 Amrit Bharat train services are operational on the Indian Railways network.

Indian Railways is strengthening its focus on common passengers by increasing affordable non-AC capacity, running special trains to manage rush and improving station facilities. Strong action against illegal ticketing, major safety investments and with the introduction of non-AC Amrit Bharat trains & improved regional connectivity, Indian Railways is steadily building a modern, inclusive and passenger-first transport system focused on everyday travellers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)