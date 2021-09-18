Jajpur (Odisha) [India], September 18 (ANI): An Indian Rock Python was rescued from Baitarani Ring-Road in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday, said Snake Helpline officials.

"We received a call and found that an Indian Rock Python was stuck in the drain on the road. We have rescued the snake and will be releasing it tomorrow under the guidance of the forest department, " said Promod Kumar Sahu, a volunteer of the Snake Helpline deployed by the Forest Department of the region.

Sahu said that the snake was close to 6 feet long, however, the exact length of the snake would be measured by the officials from the forest department.

"I believe that the snake entered the area in the recent floods since Indian Rock Pythons are not common in Jajpur," he added.

Earlier last year, a rare species of snake called the Copper headed trinket snake was also rescued from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. (ANI)

