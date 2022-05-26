New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Indian Army troops along with personnel from some other countries, deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of a UN mission, repulsed a militant attack on Wednesday in the central African nation, Indian officials said.

The Indian Army troops are deployed in that country as part of the MONUSCO (United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo).

"On May 22, an inimical armed group launched unprovoked fire and attack on FARDC (Congolese Army) and MONUSCO positions. The Indian Army and troops of other nationalities under the UN flag repulsed the attackers through swift and concerted firepower," an Indian Army official said on Thursday.

"The Indian Army contingents continue to maintain a strong deterrent posture to deter any further hostile action towards strategic towns and roads, as well as to protect the local population," he said.

