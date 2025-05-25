New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The legal cell of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Sunday launched a fellowship programme for young lawyers, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the IYC, the fellowship programme was announced at a national conclave held at Indira Bhawan, which brought together more than 400 legal professionals and young advocates from across the country.

The IYC legal fellowship programme aims to identify and mentor promising young lawyers who are passionate about legal activism and social justice, the statement said.

Through structured training, exposure and mentorship, the fellowship will equip the participants to lead legal efforts among the underserved communities and contribute meaningfully to policy and reform, it added.

IYC national president Uday Chib, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Supriya Shrinate, Vikrant Bhuria, Sanjay Hegde and Nandita Roy delivered keynote addresses at the conclave.

"India stands at a legal and moral crossroad. We must build a youth-led legal movement grounded in the Constitution and unafraid to challenge injustice,” Chib said.

The conclave concluded with a collective pledge to create a legally aware, socially committed, and constitutionally grounded network of young advocates across India, the statement said.

