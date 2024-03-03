New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Indian Navy has now introduced the kurta-pyjama attire into the naval messes. The recently permitted naval ethnic attire made its debut at a Naval Officers' Mess in New Delhi.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and other naval officers wore the recently permitted naval ethnic attire, Officials said on Sunday.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1763961956736639443?s=20

In a brief statement issued on Sunday, Indian Navy said, "Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and other naval officers wore the recently permitted naval ethnic attire which made its debut at a Naval Officers' Mess in New Delhi".

The Navy chief highlighted Indian Navy's achievements - narcotics interception North Arabian Sea, MILAN in the East, Maritime Security Ops in the West and infrastructure development in the South, the statement added.

The INS India which was commissioned on July 13 1941, wrote on X, "Celebration of arrival of Spring Season with Naval Ethnic attire making it's debut in Naval Officers' Mess. Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, highlighted #IndianNavy's achievements - narcotics interception North Arabian Sea, #MILAN in the East, #MaritimeSecurity Ops in West & infra development in South".

The tweet was also reposted by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a naval ensign at the commissioning ceremony of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with the new flag drawing inspiration from the seal of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj and the Cross of St George being dropped. (ANI)

