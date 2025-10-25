New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that Indians have always cherished nature and regarded it with deep reverence, where respect for the environment is not merely a belief but an integral part of life.

He observed that Indian traditions, scriptures, and folklore have consistently emphasised harmony between humans and nature.

He mentioned that from an early age, children in India are taught to live in tune with natural elements, reflecting the enduring cultural and moral connection between environmental consciousness and the Indian way of life.

Birla made these remarks while addressing a distinguished gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sohan Singh at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, today. The event was organised by the Sohan Singh Seva Nyas on the theme "Environment: Crisis and Solution."

Paying rich tributes to Sohan Singh, the Speaker described him as a visionary and selfless social worker who devoted his life to the service of the nation. He noted that Sohan Singh not only worked for social transformation but also believed that true change begins with the individual. Such inner transformation, he observed, nurtures moral strength, builds a virtuous society, and ultimately contributes to nation-building. "His ideals of simple living and high thinking continue to inspire generations across the country," Birla added.

Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, Birla said that human activities have been the principal cause of ecological imbalance. Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he remarked that when human activity paused, nature began to heal itself, rivers became cleaner, air quality improved, and wildlife flourished, a powerful reminder of the need for sustainable living.

He suggested that as a nation, India must come together with renewed determination to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

Each citizen, he said, has a responsibility to ensure that progress and sustainability go hand in hand. Collective awareness and responsible living, he added, are essential to building a cleaner, greener, and healthier India. (ANI)

