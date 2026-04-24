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Agency News Agency News India News | Indians Stuck in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Centre Informs SC Men 'voluntarily' Signed Contracts to Go Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Central government (Ministry of External Affairs) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that several Indian nationals had voluntarily entered into contracts that eventually placed them in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Central government (Ministry of External Affairs) informed the Supreme Court on Friday that several Indian nationals had voluntarily entered into contracts that eventually placed them in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone.

Responding to the Court's notice on petitions filed by the families of 26 Indian men stuck in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking repatriation of the living and mortal remains of the ones killed, the Centre also submitted before a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that 10 of the 26 men have been killed so far in the conflict.

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"10 of the 26 persons have died. One is booked in a criminal case. One is deliberately continuing. They are voluntarily signing contracts. There are mules, agents who are provoking them to sign contracts", the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati said.

She submitted that the authorities have been pursuing a "multi-pronged strategy" and have been advising individuals against accepting such contracts.

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The ASG also said that authorities had been in touch with the families of all 26 men and were handling multiple aspects of the situation, including tracking the status and whereabouts, and bringing the mortal remains back.

"They have been communicating with us to bring back the mortal remains. Yesterday, they told us, 'You keep the mortal remains, we are going to court. This is the behaviour. They have to cooperate with us. There are multiple dimensions to the issue", the ASG said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Ritwik Bhanot, on the other hand, flagged inaction on the part of the MEA and said that despite multiple representations filed by the petitioners before the Ministry, it has failed to respond promptly. Unauthorised private persons are helping the families more than the authorities, he added.

The petitioners also pressed for directions to collect DNA samples from families to help identify and repatriate mortal remains.

"These persons were coerced into joining the war after their passports were confiscated. Agents duped them by offering jobs in Russia. Unauthorised persons are helping us more than the MEA itself... at least they should be directed to collect our DNA samples," the counsel urged.

The petitioners' side also pointed to the plight of families, including that of young widows aged 25-26, of the men who have unfortunately died in foriegn soil.

The Centre, however, maintained that families have been uncooperative.

Taking note of the submissions, the Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to file a detailed status report on the steps taken and listed the matter for further hearing.

Earlier, on April 10, the Court had sought responses from the Centre, the MEA and India's Ambassador to Russia, on a plea filed by families of 26 Indian citizens allegedly sent to Russia on the false promise of jobs or education and forced into the ongoing conflict.

The plea seeks urgent diplomatic and consular intervention to ascertain the whereabouts, legal status and safety of the individuals, and to facilitate their repatriation.

"Despite repeated representations, families remain without verified information regarding the fate of their relatives, many believed to be detained, injured, or forcibly engaged in armed conflict," the plea states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)