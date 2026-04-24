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Agency News Agency News India News | MP: 3 Arrested in Bhopal Extortion Case; Probe Underway Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The complainant had reported that a person claiming to be a member of the "Lawrence Bishnoi" gang demanded ransom.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested three persons in connection with an alleged extortion case, an official said on Friday.

The complainant had reported that a person claiming to be a member of the "Lawrence Bishnoi" gang demanded ransom.

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"A complainant had lodged a report under the Kolar Road police station area stating that a person named 'Harry Boxer', who claims to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had demanded a ransom from him. After a few days, the complainant received a video showing reconnaissance of his house being carried out by the threatener's associate, which led to an investigation," STF DIG Rahul Lodha told ANI.

Upon investigation, the video was traced back to Nirmal Tiwari, a resident of Banda in UP, who was then arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was hired by a person named Anand Mishra, who is also a resident of Banda, to shoot the video, which was a connecting link to Harry Boxer, DIG Lodha said.

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"Anand Mishra received the video from Nirmal Tiwari and forwarded it to 'Harry Boxer', who then used it to threaten the complainant. In continuation of the investigation, Anand Mishra was also arrested. After further questioning, another person, Jaiprakash Dara came to notice, who facilitated financial support. He then was also taken into custody from Rajasthan. A total of three people have been arrested in connection with the case. They all are being interrogated and will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings," the officer said.

He further added that Anand Mishra and Jaiprakash Dara have previously worked as members of a gang and have prior criminal records. They have also been to jail and were currently out on bail. On the other hand Nirmal Tiwari had one or two minor cases against him and is an unemployed youth who was in contact with Anand Mishra. He was paid Rs 10,000 to record and send the video to Mishra, he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)