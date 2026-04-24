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Agency News Agency News Did IAF Aircraft Crash Near Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar? Spokesperson Dismisses Social Media Reports, Terms It False The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday dismissed reports circulating on social media regarding an aircraft crash near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it false. "There are certain media outlets and social media handles claiming an IAF aircraft has crashed near Kishtwar, an IAF spokesperson said in a statement.

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New Delhi, April 24: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday dismissed reports circulating on social media regarding an aircraft crash near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it false. "There are certain media outlets and social media handles claiming an IAF aircraft has crashed near Kishtwar, an IAF spokesperson said in a statement. "This report is false. All media outlets are requested to verify information from Official sources before publishing/transmitting," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force activated 'Emergency Landing Facility' (ELF) on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District on April 22, both by day and night, showcasing its operational capability to bolster its defence readiness, an official release from the Ministry of Defence read earlier. IAF Aircraft Incident: Pune Airport Operations Resume After Indian Air Force Aircraft Snag Halts Runway Overnight.

According to a release, UP State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, and other officials were present to witness the IAF aircraft undertake ELF operations.

The operational versatility of the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through the operations by a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, C-295 and AN-32, alongside Mi-17 V5 helicopter and Garud Commando team. IAF, along with UPEIDA and the local civil administration, validated their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency activation of these ELFs, in the shortest possible time frame, both by day and by night. IAF Runway Maintenance To Limit Civil Flights at These Airports in 2026; Check Names Here.

This operation has majorly boosted IAF's capability to undertake unhindered operations even during the non-availability of standard runways, showcasing its operational resilience. It has demonstrated the professional flying skills of its aircrew and the capability of its ground crew in activating such expressway airstrips at short notice, a release said earlier.

These strategically developed airstrips on national expressways substantially augment operational flexibility and serve as a critical force multiplier during emergencies, reinforcing national security and disaster response capabilities.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

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