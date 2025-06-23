New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's increased reputation worldwide, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that prior to 2014, the country was considered a backward and undeveloped nation but now Indians who go abroad are welcomed with the "Namaskar" greeting.

Rekha Gupta while addressing a gathering in the national capital on Sunday stated that PM Modi has worked to make India "self-reliant and prosperous" and that the current period is a "golden period" as a triple-engine BJP government is working in the national capital.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 23, 2025: TCS, Hindustan Aeronautics and Granules India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

"Earlier India was considered a backward and undeveloped nation. But after 2014, if we go abroad and say we are indians, the people there say 'Namaskar' to us...PM Narendra Modi has worked to make this country self-reliant and prosperous...This is the golden period for Delhi as a triple-engine government is working here". Rekha Gupta said while addressing the gathering.

The Delhi CM also expressed her happiness over the benefits of the "double engine" government being received by the people of the national capital. CM Gupta informed that PM Narendra Modi has taken a decision related to the Delhi Police Act 1978 following the orders of LG VK Saxena.

Also Read | Pak Spy Case: Indian Army Sepoy Gurpreet Singh Aka Gopy Foji Among 2 Arrested in Amritsar on Espionage Charges; Was in Contact With Pakistan's ISI.

Rekha Gupta asserted that Section 28 of the 1978 Delhi Police Act, which earlier governed the police officials to give licenses, no objection certificates and permissions for swimming pools, eating houses, hotels, motels, and auditoriums, has now been removed.

"I am very happy that the people of Delhi are getting the benefit of a double engine government... Today, on the orders of the LG, the government led by Prime Minister Modi took a decision regarding the Delhi Police Act 1978, whose Section 28 earlier governed the Police to control the to issuing of licenses, no objection certificates or permissions for swimming pools, eating houses, hotels, motels, auditoriums which has now been removed", Rekha Gupta told reporters.

She said that the Delhi Government or the body from which such activities come will now issue licenses for such activities. The chief minister Gupta said that the police's job is to run the administration and provide security. She emphasised that Delhi Police will now be able to do their job without any "hindrance" following the revocation of this act.

"Now, only the government or the body under which that facility comes will complete the process of granting licenses. The job of the police is to run the administration, to provide security, now the police will be able to do their work without any hindrance... I thank Prime Minister Modi, the Lieutenant Governor... This is the power of the vote of the people of Delhi", Rekha Gupta added.

Rekha Gupta also participated in the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event in the national capital yesterday. While addressing the event, CM Gupta praised the initiative and stated that a beautiful campaign started on June 12 and will continue until June 26.

She mentioned that the Delhi police organise a large-scale anti-drug campaign every year. The Delhi CM said that these initiatives have destroyed vast amounts of drugs, and the masterminds who have destroyed Delhi through drugs.

"This beautiful campaign that started today, on June 12, will continue till June 26. The Delhi Police runs a large-scale anti-drug campaign in Delhi every year. They have destroyed huge amounts of drugs and also arrested the (drug-trafficking) masterminds who were harming Delhi", Rekha Gupta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)