Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): It is India's biggest fortune that the people of this country are witnessing the grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' event on Wednesday, said Yoga guru Ramdev.

"India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here," Ramdev told ANI here at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Besides Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Chidanand Maharaj among other invitees have arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

"The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony," said Swami Avdheshanand Giri at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, Ramdev called August 5 a historical day ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday."This day (August 5) is historical and generations will remember the day with great pride. A new history is being written in India and we should celebrate the day. I am confident that with the construction of Ram Temple, 'Ram Rajya' will be established in the country," he said.Ramdev further said, "It will be an end of encroachment of all the cultural, financial and political issues. The establishment of Ram Temple will initiate a new culture in the country."On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Ramdev said, "Our country is fortunate that we have a Prime Minister, who is a Ram and Hanuman 'bhakt'. Prime Minister is the one who has made the 'Hindu Dharm' proud."

Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

