New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): After 26,139 new COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate has crossed 96 per cent.

As many as 21,821 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,02,66,674, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The tally of active cases stands at 2,57,656, while the total recoveries have reached 98,60,280.

In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined to 2.57 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 2,57,656 and now comprise merely 2.51 per cent of the total cases.

With 3,509 new infections, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally has reached 19,32,112 including 18,28,546 recoveries. The cumulative toll in the state reached 49,521, according to the Maharashtra Health Department.

Kerala reported 5,215 new COVID-19 cases, 5,376 recoveries and 30 deaths today.

32 UK returnees tested positive for COVID and their samples send to NIV, Pune for further test, said Kerala Health Department. The active cases in the state reached 65,202 and COVID-19 recoveries now stand at 6,92,480.

Rajasthan registered 689 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths and 957 recoveries/discharges today. The total cases in the state now reached 3,08,243 including 2,696 deaths.

With 952 fresh infections, Karnataka's tally reached 9,19,496 including 11,271 active cases. As many as 12,090 have succumbed to the virus.

The cumulative cases in Andhra Pradesh surged to 8,82,286 after 338 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported. The overall recoveries reached 8,71,916 while the active cases stand at 3,262. The death toll is at 7,108. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)